Re: “Gates-funded ‘green revolution’ in Africa has failed, critics say” [Sept. 8, Nation & World]:

I am encouraged by the protests of African farmers and clergy regarding the chemical destruction of their soil and the failure of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) to increase food production.

Calling the use of chemicals, GMO seeds, pesticides and other lab-created products from multinational corporations “green” is the worst kind of deception. These products have poisoned our U.S. soil and depleted our food supply of important nutrients.

Bill Gates is the largest private owner of farmland in the U.S., perhaps in hopes of controlling the food supply with chemicals and lab-created food products, such as the Impossible Burger. Yes, they may taste good, but how much GMO and pesticide-filled ingredients do you want to consume that may lack nutrients our bodies need to maintain health?

AGRA needs to do more than remove “green revolution” from its name. It needs to be green in truth.

Jessie Yoshida, Seattle