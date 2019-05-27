“Trump gives farmers $16 billion in aid amid prolonged China trade war” [seattletimes.com, May 24] describes what Trump and his Agriculture Secretary are doing because of the damage the tariffs are causing our nation’s farmers.

This trade war with China and the subsequent aid package are clearly political maneuvers by the Trump administration and his reelection committee. The trade war is so that he can sound tough on trade and try to keep another campaign promise.

The farmer aid is to buy votes in the farm counties. This aid package is being financed by our tax dollars, not China like Trump says.

Based on what this is really for, to help get Trump reelected, I feel his campaign should be forced to pick up the $16 billion price tag.

Robert Oberlander, Issaquah