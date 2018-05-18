I am outraged that the proposed farm bill would make it increasingly difficult or impossible for food-insecure people to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. About 48 percent of SNAP recipients in Washington state are in working households. They are the working poor.
I was employed by the state Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) during my working years and helped to administer what was then the food-stamp program. Food stamps only provided a modest level of food security. When it comes to providing access to adequate nutrition to all our citizens, there should be no bureaucratic obstacles imposed, particularly in a state like ours where good training for those able to work is already in place.
Notify your representatives that we need to strengthen SNAP benefits so that all our citizens can have access to adequate nutrition.
Anne Willard, Seattle
