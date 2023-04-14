Re: “Food Chief: Billions needed to feed millions” [April 1, Nation & World]:

David Beasley, director of the United Nations World Food Program, painted a dire warning about increasing famine worldwide and the need for much more funding to alleviate this crisis. As he stated, with the wealth the planet has, there’s no reason for any child to die of starvation. My heart breaks for those children and families.

I have been learning much about this reality as a member of our Catholic Relief Services local chapter. We are currently focused on the Farm Bill, now in the process of renewal. Most people may know of the Farm Bill as a source of funding for national agricultural programs, but it is also an important source of international funding. There are four especially important programs that could go a long way toward not only needed funds, but also training and support for farmers in developing countries.

Hunger is not only a humanitarian crisis affecting individuals, but also is a major destabilizing force in affected countries and a driver of mass migration. We can do something. Please urge your congresspersons to support adequate funding for these international programs in the upcoming Farm Bill.

Carol Gavareski, Bellingham