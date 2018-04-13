Happy trails to “the conscience of the newsroom,” Jerry Large.

Who will step in to fill the void of his insights that helped us understand and do something about poverty, hunger, racism and inequality? Let’s join our voices to make sure these issues are kept in the conversation.

Thanks for your years of service, Mr. Large. Now it’s our turn to use your inspiration to speak up and help create a better America for all.

Willie Dickerson, Snohomish