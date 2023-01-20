Re: “Grandmothers raising grandchildren should be lifted up, supported” [Jan. 15, Opinion]:

Carlton Winfrey’s column on grandmothers raising their grandchildren was very inspiring. The nonprofit group Women United Seattle, which helps them do that job, deserves praise and support. However, there are also a lot of grandfathers stepping up when the parents are unable to fulfill their parental role. I have a friend who raised four grandsons by himself when his daughter could not be a good mother and the father was not in the picture.

A Seattle nonprofit called DADS (Divine Alternatives for Dads Services) helps both fathers and grandfathers play a stronger role in children’s lives and offers a fatherhood training program for those men who want to be responsible fathers or grandfathers. They can make a huge difference, especially with boys who need solid male role models but don’t have them in their homes.

John Hamer, Mercer Island