Re: “Justices to hear ‘faithless electors’ case” [Jan. 18, A1]:

It seems simple enough. Electoral College representatives who defied their pledge to uphold the vote of the people and voted for their candidate instead have broken the law. In essence, they have voted twice — their own personal ballot and their Electoral College vote which did not reflect the will of the popular vote.

Our State Supreme Court got it right: “The power of electors to vote comes from the State, and the elector has no personal right to that vote.”

With this issue now being considered by the U.S. Supreme Court, let’s hope strict guidelines will be established across the nation to prevent this illegal cast of a vote canceling the will of the electorate.

This very behavior makes it difficult to encourage people to vote who already feel that their vote doesn’t count.

Tish Gregory, Renton