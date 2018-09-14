Re: “Heal the business of care with fair Medicaid compensation”:

I trust Op-Ed author Jennifer Lawrence Hanscom and the powerful membership of the Washington State Medical Association she leads will be down in Olympia in force in January to support state tax increases, including a capital-gains tax and closing corporate tax loopholes, in order to generate the money to support the “fair Medicaid compensation” for doctors she calls for.

Aaron Katz, Seattle