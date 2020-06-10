Polling places on the East Coast and West Coast should close at the same “real” time. Preliminary “projections” can diminish turnout in Western states. A national holiday should be declared so everyone who wants to vote can do so.

The “rolling closure” of polling places can eliminate the fairness of an election. No preliminary projections until all voting precincts in the country have closed. We may have to wait for the results, but the tabulations will be more representative of all the people’s wishes.

Terry Dudley, Edmonds