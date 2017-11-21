In addition to what Timothy Egan stated in his column, here in the state of Washington we have this problem: American Government, formerly known as Civics, is only taught in the senior year of high school.
The on-time graduation rate for Washington state is 79 percent and for Seattle it is 78 percent. Is it surprising that “nearly 1 in 3 Americans cannot name a single branch of government,” as Egan cites?
Al Young, Shoreline (retired American government teacher)
