In addition to what Timothy Egan stated in his column, here in the state of Washington we have this problem: American Government, formerly known as Civics, is only taught in the senior year of high school.

The on-time graduation rate for Washington state is 79 percent and for Seattle it is 78 percent. Is it surprising that “nearly 1 in 3 Americans cannot name a single branch of government,” as Egan cites?

Al Young, Shoreline (retired American government teacher)