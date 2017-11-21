Timothy Egan knocked it out of the ballpark with “Failing civics comes with a price.”

Forget the Russians, North Koreans, the Republicans, the Democrats. Our real enemy? An ignorant, distracted, disinterested electorate. An educated electorate is essential to a Democracy.

With so-called “enemies” everywhere, we need to look in the mirror for the real one. In the present fog of untruths, misrepresentation, distractions and accelerated events, this has never been more important.

Kathryn McHenry, Bainbridge Island