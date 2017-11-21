Timothy Egan fails to point his finger where it belongs.

I had to hold my nose and vote for Donald Trump, because despite his oafishness, impulsiveness and lack of political acumen, I could never vote for Hillary Clinton. Trump dumping is the favorite pastime of Egan and the overwhelming majority of newspaper writers nationwide. But this low-hanging-fruit mentality is neither fair nor significant.

Egan is right that civics is neglected in public schools. It has been replaced by social justice, sustainability, political correctness and dog-whistle iconoclasm. If you doubt that, take a look at the statewide curriculum and learning targets available online or at any high school Social Studies department. You have progressive ideology rampant in those guidelines and activities. Where is the outrage, Mr. Egan?

Ron Bowman, Burien