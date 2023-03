Re: “Bankers can count on GOP to enable their risky business practices” [March 15, Opinion]:

The David Horsey cartoon on “the banking cycle” leaves out one essential step in the cycle. After “risky schemes implode” there should be a “government bails out banks” step. That would get across how banks can take risks and reap the rewards if they succeed but foist the losses on the government if they fail.

Robert Fleagle, Bothell