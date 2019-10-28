Re: “Why doesn’t Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg get it?”:

Columnist Timothy Egan, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, et al. seem to think that Facebook must be dismembered because “ ‘an entire cohort of Americans’ lacks the digital smarts to distinguish made-up garbage from the truth on Facebook.”

Thank God our government is eager to protect the people from their meager powers of perception and intellect. So Zuckerberg must bear responsibility for the gullibility of a dim citizenry that can’t stop using his platform?

No one has to use Facebook. No one has to watch Fox News. They are not monopolies or necessary utilities, popular perception notwithstanding. If the better angels of our nature are threatened by false prophets and conspirators, well, welcome to the human condition. And the baser forms of the news business.

Facebook must do better to censor mendacity but the fault, I fear, is not in our platforms, but in ourselves.

William Horn, Seattle