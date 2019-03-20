It is mind blowing to learn that Facebook allowed advertisers to “message only people of a certain race, gender or age group.”

These three key areas of housing, jobs and credit profoundly and adversely affect people of color in their daily basic struggles to house, feed and clothe themselves and their families. And the ramifications of discrimination in these areas greatly affects and robs individuals and families of their abilities to achieve their potential and to succeed in our society, no question about it.

Zelda Foxall, Seattle