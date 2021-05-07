Re: “Judge strikes down CDC’s national moratorium on evictions” [May 5, Business].

This decision is unfortunate and will lead to greater housing instability. Many years ago, I used to wake up in the middle of the night and worry about not being able to pay my rent. Although local moratoriums last through June and the economy is improving, I know many people are experiencing this same fear right now.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, housing choice vouchers reduce crowded housing, frequent moves and homelessness. Unfortunately, federal rental assistance only goes to 1 in 4 eligible renters due to inadequate funding.

Congress should expand rental assistance.

Erica Schweizer, Seattle