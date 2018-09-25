The article on evictions was misleading, presenting a one-sided approach to the issue based solely on self-reports of tenants.

Landlords don’t want to lose tenants over short-term financial setbacks, and much of our administrative time is spent working with tenants when such issues arise. In our workforce rentals, about 5 percent of tenants are on payment plans, and we are not unusual. Evictions for nonpayment are the absolute last resort in situations where the tenant has failed to respond to every effort we have made. Evictions are expensive, time consuming and extremely stressful.

Requiring landlords to offer payment plans before issuing a notice would extend the process unnecessarily, as when evictions are pursued, there is usually a long history of unresolved problems with the tenant. Payment plans have been tried, often multiple times, and failed. By the time an eviction is completed, the one month owed is now two, plus court and attorney’s fees — rarely recovered from the tenant.

Instead of expanding legal aid for tenants, have tenant advocates help the tenant work out a less damaging solution with their landlord. This could prevent evictions and the resulting adverse effect on the tenant’s rental history.

Karyn Kuever, Des Moines, owner, Vesta Property Management