Re: “Seattle gets 31 new EV chargers, none in south Rainier Valley” [May 8, Local News]:

I want to support columnist Naomi Ishisaka’s message. It seems that Seattle City Light is not looking at the big picture. Businesses in the area would benefit. I bought a Tesla recently and the map display shows the location of vacant chargers. A vacant charger would bring me to the area to shop.

In our effort to “to spread the wealth” this would help.

Mark Norelius, Bellevue