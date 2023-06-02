Re: “Seattle gets 31 new EV chargers, none in south Rainier Valley” [May 8, Local News]:

Columnist Naomi Ishisaka highlights the systemic inequities in our national push toward electrifying everything, in this case electric vehicles (EVs). EVs with long ranges are already expensive, even with new national incentives and tax breaks. But Seattle City Light’s new charging stations bypass areas of the city where they are needed the most, ostensibly because the residents didn’t request them.

We don’t wait for people to request parking spots and fire stations. If we are to achieve Seattle’s ambitious goal to become carbon neutral by 2050, charging stations must become as ubiquitous as corner gas stations. Tying charger siting to new building permits, the way parking spots are currently, is one step. Providing stations on a per capita basis with more in low- and middle-income areas would be even better.

EVs must be more than an expensive way for those who can afford them to show they care about the environment. Only when EV charging stations are as easy to find in Seattle as coffee shops will we really begin to make progress on meaningful emissions reductions.

Janine Bloomfield, Mercer Island