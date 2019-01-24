Re: “The Seattle General Strike of 1919 and a century of evolution”:

I know that since the middle of the 20th century, union membership is down. But as a member of three performing arts unions, I take strong exception to the remark that now unions “mostly … collect dues.”

I have been a dues paying member of Actors’ Equity Association, Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, and American Guild of Musical Artists since the early 1980s.

My unions have negotiated my contracts, provided health insurance, made sure that I was paid fairly and on time for my work, set safety parameters in the workplace and gave me a decent living as a performer.

Since reaching retirement age, I am receiving pensions from two of the unions.

I will be eternally grateful to my unions and unions in general for giving us the 40-hour workweek, sick leave, child labor laws, workman’s compensation for injury on the job, etc.

I am sure there are many people in Seattle who still appreciate union representation and many more who could benefit from collective bargaining.

Ellen McLain, Seattle