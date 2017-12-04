Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley’s recent remarks tell me all I need to know about the attitudes underlying the GOP tax “reform”:

“I think not having the estate tax recognizes the people that are investing as opposed to those that are just spending every darn penny they have, whether it’s on booze or women or movies.”

I have been a schoolteacher for 40 years. I am lucky enough to have made a living wage, but I will never be wealthy enough to leave millions to my heirs. My investment in America: educate its children; pay my taxes; vote and be engaged in democracy.

Grassley’s remarks suggesting that those of us not in the top 1 percent for income are spendthrifts and wastrels were deeply offensive. He implies that lack of wealth is a character flaw. Who cleans our offices? Educates our children? Maintains our public parks? Repairs our cars or our home plumbing?

I wish Grassley and his ilk were required to live for just one month as a parent trying to raise children on a minimum wage.

Shame on Grassley and on those who share his ignorant and heartless views about the working class.

Melinda Mueller, Seattle