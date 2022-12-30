Re: “Proliferation of GoFundMes reveals a dirty little open secret” [Dec. 26, Local News]:

Naomi Ishisaka’s column about online fundraisers is perceptive and thoughtful. Although often helpful to those in need, they are not necessarily the best way to address personal misfortunes consistently, effectively and fairly. She reminds us of several “dirty little secrets.”

Online fundraisers often seek help for basic needs largely provided by the governments of most other advanced countries.

Many fundraisers involve unforeseen medical expenses. Cancer patients, for example, often deplete their assets within a few years.

Although Washington state takes pride in its socially progressive values, our highly regressive tax structure means low-income residents sometimes effectively pay six times the tax rate on their income as the richest. Many are only one unforeseen step away from falling through the social safety net.

There are widespread basic needs and concerns (health care and economic inequality) that the federal government can address more consistently, effectively and fairly than online fundraisers.

John Whitmer, Bellingham