Re: “More equitable school fundraising” [Education, May 23]:

I’m delighted to see Rainier Valley parents banding together — the Southeast Seattle Schools Fundraising Alliance is a worthy endeavor. But it’s not enough.

Before I was a professional fundraiser, I was a PTA fundraiser for the Seattle public school my children attended. We had one of the district’s strongest fundraising programs, but the inequity troubled me.

One year I suggested we give 10% of our auction proceeds to underserved schools in our district. A few parents nodded, but most dismissed the idea. “We won’t raise as much money if people know we’re giving some away, I only want to give to my child’s school,” and “It isn’t our responsibility to raise money for other schools” were a few objections that resulted in our school keeping every last penny.

Equitable fundraising will happen when Seattle’s higher-income parents in thriving schools jump in and say, “We’ll fundraise with you, too — let’s do this together!” That’s where the real gains can and should happen, because every Seattle child deserves an excellent public education.

Jennifer Perrow, Seattle