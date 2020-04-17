Re: “Coronavirus tests Washington state’s commitment to equitable education” [April 13, Opinion]:

Citizens will recall equitable educational policy was supposed to have been provided through the McCleary decision. By design, students of all socioeconomic, ability, ethnic, racial, behavioral and developmental levels were to be the beneficiaries of improved educational implementation.

Citizens saw sharp rises in their property taxes to support technology, teachers’ wages, administration and building maintenance.

Now, faced with a crisis, the state educational system is faced with the same glaring questions of equitability, and solid results to students are still uneven.

Will the educational system be able to adjust, remedy and provide the promises sought through the McCleary decision? In the fall, how will our schools respond to the “new normal” addressing the educational and health concerns of our students, our most valuable resource?

Joseph Dyczkowski, Tacoma, retired educator, 20 years each of special education teaching and school counseling