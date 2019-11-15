Re: “EPA to tighten limits on science behind public-health rules” [Nov. 12, A2]:

The Environmental Protection Agency’s “Strengthening Transparency in Regulatory Science” proposal, widely rejected by the scientific community, claims to lobby on behalf of the “public” in disquieting their distrust of science in policymaking. However, this proposal would represent a direct attack on scientific research into health impacts of ambient air quality. In asking for all research to be publicly available, the EPA would effectively be preventing all studies inclusive of private medical records and other private human-subjects research from being considered for the policy process.

Science used in policymaking should be a representation of the scientific community and experts in the field. The EPA’s proposal would seek to discredit collective research concerning the negative health impacts of environmental risks as agreed upon by the scientific community.

I personally reject the EPA’s proposal to indict the validity of independent science for the gain of corporate lobbyists. As a concerned citizen, I take it as a personal affront that the EPA should place corporate gain above public health and safety. This ruling is nothing more than an attempt by the EPA to further discredit science as evidence.

Sylvie LeDuc, Mazama