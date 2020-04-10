Re: “Citing virus, EPA has stopped enforcing environmental laws” [March 27, News].

Over its 50-year history, the Environmental Protection Agency’s enforcement of regulations has forced cleanup of our polluted air, water and land. Consistent enforcement is the key to any regulatory system. Abandoning enforcement means that the American people will lose the gains we’ve made.

This is a blatant move in the Trump administration’s campaign to reduce the regulatory burden for corporations at the expense of our public health and the environment. It is reprehensible to use the cover of the pandemic to roll back environmental protection.

Sharon Wilson, Seattle