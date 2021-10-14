The editorial “Biden’s rescue of national monuments a good first step” [Oct. 13, Opinion] congratulates the Biden administration for restoring Utah land monuments Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante.

The editorial board calls out Washington U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell for her work as a “righteous advocate” for the restoration and notes that President Joe Biden credits our senator for her “hard, consistent, unrelenting work” to save these national treasures from destruction.

My sincere congratulations and thanks to Sen. Cantwell. It is now time for Sen. Cantwell to become a “tireless advocate” to save the salmon runs nearing extinction in her own state. At the top of the list of salmon-saving measures is the removal of the four Lower Snake River dams. It is virtually undisputed that the dams are responsible for driving 13 different runs of salmon to the verge of extinction.

Sen. Cantwell, please turn your impressive environmental credentials to support meaningful proposals to address a crisis that is occurring in your own backyard. Become a “tireless advocate” for removal of the dams and restoration of the salmon runs. The salmon and orca whales who rely on salmon for sustenance will thank you, as will the vast majority of your human constituency.

Fritz Wollett, Seattle