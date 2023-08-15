By
The Seattle Times

Re: “Young environmental activists prevail in first-of-its-kind climate change trial in Montana” [Aug. 14, Nation]:

I was so excited to read about the victory for young Montanans fighting climate change! How many more people need to suffer or die in tragedies like the wildfires in Maui before we wake up to what fossil-fuel pollution is costing us in lives, health and our economy?

No one should buy a new car, roof or gas appliance without checking into the clean energy options and the incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act. Young people will pay the price if we don’t act now.

Ellie Gittelman, Mercer Island

