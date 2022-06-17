Re: “Conflicts escalate amid surge in WA solar farm proposals” [June 13, Local News]:

So we have environmentalists now advocating not just the NIMBY (Not In My Backyard) principle but Not In Any Of My Previous Backyards principle! We want to drive electric cars, but we want the source of such electricity to be perfect and ideal so we can feel good about ourselves. This is no different from rich folks in Martha’s Vineyard fighting wind farms, or Greenpeace activists fighting the expansion of nuclear power in Germany 10 years ago (which led to Germany’s dependence on Russian natural gas today).

Even when we know that we need to build new infrastructure for the greater good (in this case, climate change), we tie ourselves into ideological knots and prevent projects from moving forward. And then we wonder why nothing ever gets done despite massive infrastructure expenditure approvals. The Sierra Club is at the forefront of filing lawsuits against every wind farm or solar farm that it doesn’t like.

When will environmentalists recognize that the way to achieve their own goals is to compromise some on ideology and work in partnership with government and industry to build the right things for the future?

Vidya Shastri, Issaquah