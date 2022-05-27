Re: “Dow Constantine proposes raising King County property taxes to preserve natural spaces” [May 19, Local]:

Our region is losing a natural legacy, our salmon and steelhead. We must take action to prevent their extinction in King County and Washington state. Salmon need cool, clean water. Constantine’s proposal to raise property taxes to finance to preserve natural spaces is a step in the right direction.

There will be pushback from those who are concerned that additional property taxes may force homeowners out of their homes, and have other deleterious effects. But what is the critical issue here? How does that risk (small, but real) offset the risk of losing a multibillion-dollar industry? If we do lose our salmon, people in the future will cry “What were they thinking?” I can answer that question: We allowed ourselves to think short term — reduce our financial pain this year, and let future generations pay the price. I love a concept I learned from the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe: Plan for the next seven generations. Let’s do so now.

Larry Franks, Issaquah