Re: “Why the ‘dirty dozen’ produce list is misguided” [March 27, Food & Drink]:

Hey, “weight” a minute!

I have no problem with Carrie Dennett’s content on nutrition and the “dirty dozen,” but I certainly do with her comment, “Saving the environment is not an individual responsibility. Even if you have the money, time and energy to ‘do your part,’ the onus is on governments and large corporations.”

I strongly disagree! It is true that large corporations and governments have a huge role to play, but so do we — unless you/we want to just hang around, do nothing and leave it to everyone else. Every single one of us has a responsibility to do our part, however small. Quit using plastic bags or wrapping; pick up and put your trash and dog waste in the appropriate garbage receptacle; travel by air only if necessary, and use your gas-powered vehicle selectively to help keep emissions as low as possible; if public transport is available, use it.

I could go on. “The money, time and energy” used to “do our part” is a small price to pay to keep our planet habitable for future generations.

Lindsay P. Allen, Renton