Re: “Australian company begins drilling for lithium in Oregon” [Dec. 3, Local News]:

Jindalee Resources Ltd. is drilling to determine the extent and profitability of a lithium deposit in southern Malheur County, Oregon. The article reports that the Biden administration wants to significantly increase the amount of lithium sourced and processed in the U.S.

Jindalee Resources, according to its website, is an exploration company and not a mining company. It finds resources and sells the mining rights to some other company. Who will it sell these mining contracts to and where will these critical resources be utilized? Will this critical component of rechargeable batteries be mined and processed by U.S. companies, to be used by U.S. companies in the production of rechargeable batteries for the U.S. market? Or will it be mined and processed by foreign companies and shipped to foreign markets?

I think that such a critical resource should be controlled by U.S. companies for the U.S. market and not sold off for the quick buck that only profits multinational corporations.

Michael Koznek, Maltby