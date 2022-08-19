Despite our superior scientific knowledge and technological capabilities, our species appears to be headed for the same fate that all Earth’s other life-forms experience. Our innate tendency to focus on satisfying our short-term needs and goals — along with our heavy reliance on fossil fuels, unsustainable population growth, destructive environmental alterations and the poisoning of our environment — have clearly put our species on a self inflicted path toward extinction.

Our populations must not only understand why a transition to renewable energy sources and an end to our unsustainable population growth is required, but what kind of lifestyles, economic systems, industries and environmental practices can be adopted to make our societies sustainable. In addition to creating the understanding and motivation that is needed to make these goals a reality, steps also need to be taken to ensure that all future generations will do the same.

The increasing frequency of intense heat waves, droughts, crop failures, famines, forest fires, floods, pandemics and conflicts over territory are clear signs that the sooner we take the steps needed to ensure the future of our species, the better our changes are of avoiding a terminal mass extinction.

James L. Packard, Olympia