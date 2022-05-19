Re: “Seattle is home to many raptors. These volunteers protect them from the dangers of city living” [May 11, Local News]:

Thanks for the article on protecting raptors. We live near a park where Cooper’s hawks have nested for more than 10 years. They are amazing to observe and learn about as they succeed in navigating our urban landscape.

I appreciated the accompanying “What can you do to help raptors?” and the mention of the Urban Raptor Conservancy. Volunteers at URC have done a great job of informing and involving the public.

It’s wonderful to have such beautiful birds as part of our urban ecosystem. And they’re an incentive to control the rats the birds eat in a nontoxic way by removing invasive ivy.

Barbara Downward, Seattle