“Live updates | Canada Wildfires” [June 8, Nation]:

The wildfires in Canada and their impact on air quality has brought the frightening impact of climate change home to millions in the Northeast corridor of the U.S. It’s no surprise to us in the Pacific Northwest; we have been experiencing the effects of wildfires for the last several years. The smoke lets us visualize how climate change increasingly affects our health and quality of life, and the situation will only get worse over the coming years.

These surreal, darkening skies drive home the immediate need to reduce the production of greenhouse gases and reach the goals of the Paris Accords. As the wildfires demonstrate, the climate challenge crosses borders and needs to be addressed with broad strategies. For example, setting a price on carbon emissions with a carbon fee and dividend program can dramatically reduce carbon emissions and should be implemented worldwide.

We must learn to heed the warnings that nature is giving us. Our children and future generations have the right to enjoy clear skies and forests not ravaged by wildfires. The urgency is clear, and the time to act is short.

William Bain, Bellevue