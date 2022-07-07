Re: “Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions” [June 30, Nation]:

This is a setback, but Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan said the agency “will move forward with lawfully setting and implementing environmental standards that meet our obligation to protect all people and all communities from environmental harm.”

With the climate crisis becoming more urgent every day, we need to fight back to save our planet. Northern Illinois University climate scientist Victor Gensini said it best, stating, “Unfortunately, the climate system doesn’t care about our politics.”

Audrey Roche, Sammamish