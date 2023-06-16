In “WA’s second greenhouse-gas-allowance auction raises over $500M” [June 7, Local News], Isabella Breda shows us the power of Washington state’s carbon tax: big revenue stream and less pollution. By contrast, one can taste the thick orange skies blanketing the East from Toronto to Atlanta as a result of Canadian wildfires [“A third day of smoky air gives millions in US East Coast, Canada a new view of wildfire threat,” June 7, Local News]. Outdoor sports are canceled. ER visits and deaths will rise. Vonnai Phair’s article predicts that we, too, will suffer from smoke and destruction [“Western WA fire conditions intensify as heat and dry weather continue,” June 6, Local News].

A thousand volunteers including 20 Washingtonians traveled into the smoke of Washington, D.C., last weekend to ask Congress to pass a policy supported by U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer of Washington: a national price on carbon in which all revenues will be distributed to American families. Ask your member of Congress to support the future we all prefer: extra money for our wallets and safe, refreshing air.

Gwen Hanson, M.D., Bellevue, Citizens Climate Lobby