Re: “Indigenous people from across Pacific help build Swinomish clam garden” [June 8, A1]:

The story about the Swinomish clam garden on Kiket Island was heartwarming for me for two reasons. First, happiness at the return of an old, sustainable tribal aquaculture practice. Second, continuing relief that Kiket Island did not become a nuclear-power site.

Seattle City Light planned a nuclear plant in Kiket Island in the 1970s. Fortunately, the mayor and City Council (after a lawsuit by environmental advocates) decided not to build on Kiket Island or invest in the Washington Public Power Supply System (WPPSS) nuclear projects.

Instead Seattle built energy conservation and renewables. And Kiket Island can grow happy clams that do not glow!

Sara Patton, Seattle