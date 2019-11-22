Re: “The college-or-bust message leaves a majority of our students behind”:

We still embrace the Wild West and celebrate the individual, so college offers a dubious benchmark standard for us. Too many people think more highly of an individual who accumulated 33 credit hours for a master’s degree than they do someone who spent 33 years practicing that very same profession without the degree.

So, until a serious campaign to remove the stigma of not being a college graduate is mounted and until companies who hire establish new criteria, our society here in the U.S. will forever view the nongraduate as inferior.

And as a side note, I don’t know if colleges and corporations are sharing the same sleeping compartment, but they’re definitely on the same train.

Hank Isaac, Ocean Shores