Re: “Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade” [June 24, Nation]:

Now that “pro-lifers” have the Supreme Court decision they wanted, it’s time for them to step up to the plate and show the rest of us how “pro-life” they really are.

I hope to see them carrying their picket signs in support of universal maternal and child health care, shouting through their bullhorns in support of subsidized day care, raising their hands in prayer for a living wage for all workers and shedding tears over the injustice of the death penalty.

How about regulating the guns that terrorize and kill so many of our young people, especially those forced by poverty to live in neighborhoods where violence is common?

Will they advocate as rigorously for the child as they did for the fetus? I’m not holding my breath.

Sandy Nygaard, Olympia