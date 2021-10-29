Re: “How his twin brother’s deathbed plea was a call to action for Washington state’s insurance commissioner” [Oct. 17, Health]:

Thank you, Mike Kreidler, for the gift of your brother, Peter Kreidler’s, personal end-of-life story. It was hard to learn and yet so necessarily educational.

Even though he had completed all the work necessary to receive the doctor-aided dying he wanted, he was refused the care at the time he went to call on it. The longtime doctor he called “beloved” failed him by refusing service, citing hospital policy and his own personal beliefs. His provider failed him by promising through officials there would be no impact to services when it was bought by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, formerly CHI Franciscan Health, a Catholic facility.

I greatly appreciate the inclusion of end-of-life resources that became Peter Kreidler’s source of help and will be vital to many other people. The hospital and his doctor should feel shame and should now make it policy to explicitly inform patients.

I feel personally educated by this article in ways I know many others will, too. I hope we educate our legislators to pass House Bill 1141 in 2022.

Sandra Kruize, Tukwila