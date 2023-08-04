Re: “Disenchantment” [July 30, A1]:

Forty-seven years ago, my husband and I headed up Aasgard Pass to get married atop Dragontail Peak in the Enchantments. It was a magical area, almost sacred, starkly beautiful. We stayed for two nights and pretty much had the entire place to ourselves.

I was moved to tears when I read about the sheer numbers of people passing through daily and the amount of garbage they leave. It looks like there are 60 people traversing the pass in the photo on the jump page. Not only do such crowds destroy the fragile landscape, they degrade the experience for everyone visiting this enchanted place.

I strongly support limiting foot traffic in the Enchantments before the damage is irreversible.

Lynn Erckmann, Kirkland