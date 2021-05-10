Re: “When philanthropy’s power couple splits, Melinda French Gates’ influence could grow”:

An irony struck me in this article. The reporter wrote, “At the Gates Foundation, French Gates, who now prefers to be referred to by her maiden name, has frequently spearheaded efforts focused on women’s empowerment …”

Being a maiden is not empowering women. It is the opposite of empowering. Can more current language be used? Let us refer to people by their name at birth, or their birth name. Let us give up on having a “maiden name.” It is a very tired, sexist word that no longer applies in today’s society.

Debra Holland (birth name Johannesen), Kingston