Re: “Trump policy favors wealthier immigrants for green cards”:

The acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Ken Cuccinelli, said that America is looking to receive migrants “who can stand on their own two feet.” This would be good news for those who walked more than 1,000 miles to get to the border.

Hopefully, he was not just trying to be clever. If he was, he should do a 1,000-mile hike and talk to employers along the way to see how unclever he was.

Let’s be honest. If immigration requirements are removed from the picture, the applicant who walks 1,000 miles to apply for a low-wage job gets the job. This is not to say there is something wrong with the typical American who gets into a 6,000-pound vehicle when traveling more than 200 feet. This is to say that business is business in America, and that Cuccinelli is being disingenuous or worse when he suggests that migrants are likely to lack what American employers are looking for.

If the issue is that migrants are preferred by employers in too many cases, he should just say so.

Michael Schmidt, Kingston