Re: “Let’s stop talking past each other and actually listen” [July 22, Opinion]:

At times, some of us of the older generation believe we have a lock on wisdom. And then I read a column by an extremely talented and wise young person named Dane Sherman. I was hooked by the first paragraph. Sherman’s thoughts and ideas just became more and more interesting as I read on. This kid can write.

This university student has found a way to walk a tightrope through life with aplomb and grace by trying to walk in the shoes of people who do not share the same beliefs. By doing this, Sherman has brought divergent factions together to the betterment of both.

How great is that? Good going, Dane. I’m going to try harder to do so myself.

Jill Severns, University Place