Re: “Big chunk of tunnel toll money goes toward collecting the tolls”:
Shockingly, tolls cover only 6% of the tunnel costs but collecting the tolls takes 30% of the cost. Why not eliminate the tolls?
That would free up something like 20% or more to pay down the debt, encourage more drivers to use the tunnel and reduce street congestion. A clear winner all around.
Denis DeVries, Bothell
