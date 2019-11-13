By
The Seattle Times

Re: “Big chunk of tunnel toll money goes toward collecting the tolls”:

Shockingly, tolls cover only 6% of the tunnel costs but collecting the tolls takes 30% of the cost. Why not eliminate the tolls?

That would free up something like 20% or more to pay down the debt, encourage more drivers to use the tunnel and reduce street congestion. A clear winner all around.

Denis DeVries, Bothell

