Re: “Holding accountable fiscally rogue local governments”:

The solution for rogue local governments is not more auditing; the solution is their elimination.

Washington is among the states with the most special-purpose districts. These districts often have little public visibility and scrutiny, which lead to abuses.

The Legislature needs to eliminate most special-purpose districts by transferring their functions into general-purpose governments like counties and cities. Only then can the public be protected from future abuses.

Richard Kennedy, Normandy Park