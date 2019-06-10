Re: “Holding accountable fiscally rogue local governments”:
The solution for rogue local governments is not more auditing; the solution is their elimination.
Washington is among the states with the most special-purpose districts. These districts often have little public visibility and scrutiny, which lead to abuses.
The Legislature needs to eliminate most special-purpose districts by transferring their functions into general-purpose governments like counties and cities. Only then can the public be protected from future abuses.
Richard Kennedy, Normandy Park
