So sad that President Donald Trump seems to think that killing endangered species and importing their heads as trophies is a good thing.
Anything the Obama administration has done to preserve our planet and its species is being undone by the Trump administration solely out of spite and lack of knowledge.
Gee, what next, eliminate the letter “O” from our alphabet?
Rita Martinez, Seattle
