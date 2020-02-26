Re: “As the state’s chief elections officer, I don’t think electronic voting is worth the risk” [Feb. 23, Opinion]:

I was happy to see the article by Secretary of State Kim Wyman addressing election security. It is the foundation of our political system. I would, however, want to go further in ensuring that the integrity of our system is beyond doubt.

I would like to see return to paper ballots, filled out in person, dropped in a glass box in which anyone can see them, and which are then counted locally at each precinct. It would then be easy for any party to confirm what the tally of the votes were in each location. It would be very difficult to manipulate the results with the ballot boxes opened and counted locally by the local commissions.

With the current voting by mail, an average voter does not know what happens to the ballots. They are counted and tabulated somewhere. It is not difficult to see how questioning the integrity of the current system can easily be used as a political weapon in a contested election. Remember the Christine Gregoire-Dino Rossi 2004 race?

Politics are now far more polarized. Our entire political system is and will continue to be tested. It is vital that the voting mechanism cannot be assailed.

Jan Hajnosz, Bellevue